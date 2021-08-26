Fire started inside the Laser Unlimited Inc. around 1 a.m.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Fire crews were able to quickly contain a small fire inside a precision laser cutting business in Kentwood early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. inside the Lasers Unlimited Inc. facility at 4600 36th St. SE.

13 On Your Side spoke with the owner after the fire was extinguished. He says they believe a spark from one of the machines caught a hose on fire, creating a lot of smoke.

Workers attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful and called the fire department.

Firefighters were quickly able to contain the fire.

The owner tells us there is minimal damage and no one was hurt.

