Fire damages First Reformed Church in Ravenna

Damage is evident to the church and Sunday services will be moved to St. Catherine's Parish Hall.

RAVENNA, Mich. — A fire broke out at First Reformed Church in Ravenna Saturday night, located at 3327 Mortimer Street.

Sunday services will be moved to 10 a.m. at St. Catherine's Parish Hall.

"First reformed church would like to say thank you to all of the fire fighters that are working hard to get the fire out at our church tonight," church officials wrote on Facebook. "Lord we ask that you continue to protect them as they continue to work."





This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.