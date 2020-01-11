Fire in Benton Harbor kills mother, two children

The victims include a 30-year-old mother, a 15-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, police say.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich — Three people are dead and another is being treated for smoke inhalation after a structure fire ravaged a duplex in Benton Harbor.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 185 Bellview Street at around 4:53 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say the structure was a duplex with a family of four living in the upstairs apartment.

Upon arrival, firefighters attempted to enter the upstairs and search for occupants but were unable to do so because of the heat and flames. Moments later, the second floor collapsed down to the first floor, police say.

Ultimately, three people were killed in the fire. The victims include a 30-year-old mother, a 15-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, police say. The father was the only survivor and is now being treated for smoke inhalation and minor injury.

The cause of the fire is not yet known; it is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal and the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

