Developing: Crews fight Muskegon apartment fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Crews are currently fighting an 11-unit apartment fire in Muskegon.

The involved apartment is located in the 1800 block of Valley Street. Firefighters on scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that there are currently no reported injuries.

