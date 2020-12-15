Fire ravages home in Muskegon Heights

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, as well as if anyone was hurt.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A home in Muskegon Heights was ravaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the home on the corner of East Hackley Avenue and Baker Street and were able to extinguish the flames. However, a firefighter on scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the home will continue to be monitored throughout the morning to make sure it doesn’t reignite.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, as well as if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

