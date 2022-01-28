Tips for preventing house fires in Winter

According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires happen more in winter than in any other season.

There are several factors that contribute to this increase and many things you can do to keep everyone in your home safe.

Among the culprits for fire starters in colder months are holiday decorations, winter storms, candles left burning unattended, and heating with equipment such as space heaters.

The NFPA says half of all home heating fires happen in December, January, and February.

They say heating is the second leading cause of home fire injuries and third in home fire deaths.

Eric Dokter, the fire marshal with the Grand Rapids Fire Department, says if you’ve noticed more fires being reported, that’s not unusual for this time of year.

This is why they say always keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heat sources.

“No matter what the fire cause is having working smoke alarms in the house is the thing that will really increase a person's chance of getting out alive. And also, enter provides an early warning so that we can respond more quickly before the fire gets too big to really handle," Dokter said.

The fire marshal recommends testing your smoke detector at least once a month.

For homeowners, get your furnace inspected once a year.

The City of Grand Rapids has a program that offers a fire safety check of your home. It provides a free smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm.

