SPARTA, Mich. — Police and fire crews are investigating a fire that started in a multi-family home in Sparta.

Several firefighters and police officers responded to the home on N. Union St. near Grove St. around 2:15 a.m.

One side of the home was occupied by a woman and several dogs, but she was not injured. The other side of the home, where the fire started, was unoccupied.

It's not clear what started the fire.

