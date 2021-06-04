Fire Weather Watch issued for multiple West Michigan counties

The watch is in effect for the following counties: Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Fire Weather Watch for multiple West Michigan counties. The watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

According to the NWS, fires could grow out of control this weekend due to warm, dry and breezy conditions. Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Heads up #WestMichigan a #FireWeatherWatch has been issued for #Muskegon, #Oceana, #Newaygo, and #Mecosta counties... Posted by Meteorologist Michael Behrens on Friday, June 4, 2021

The NWS is asking residents to avoid tossing cigarette butts outside, dragging chains from vehicles, grilling over grassy areas and parking vehicles in tall grass.

