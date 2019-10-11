CASCO, Mich. — Crews from multiple departments battled a house fire in Casco Township Saturday evening.
The South Haven Area Emergency Services said they responded to an alarm at a home on the Blue Star Memorial Highway near 107th Avenue at 5:30 p.m.
No one was at the residence when a witness noticed flames through a first floor window and called 911. Mutual aid was provided by the Ganges and Lee Township fire departments.
A South Haven firefighter suffered from a minor injury after being hit by falling debris inside the house. The firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The cause of the house fire is still being investigated.
