CASCO, Mich. — Crews from multiple departments battled a house fire in Casco Township Saturday evening.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said they responded to an alarm at a home on the Blue Star Memorial Highway near 107th Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

No one was at the residence when a witness noticed flames through a first floor window and called 911. Mutual aid was provided by the Ganges and Lee Township fire departments.

A South Haven firefighter suffered from a minor injury after being hit by falling debris inside the house. The firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the house fire is still being investigated.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

