Firefighter weighs in on keeping your home safe in dry conditions

57 people have died in Michigan from fires this year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ryan Svoboda knows a thing or two about keeping people alive. He's president of the Michigan Fire Inspectors Society, and says changing a few habits can help keep your home and loved ones safe.

Let’s start with the kitchen, and something many of us aren’t using properly - the oven handle.

“Towel bar, as everyone calls this, it’s very nice for most of our ovens, but it’s not meant for your towels,” Svoboda says.

Keeping flammable towels next to a hot oven is a major hazard. In fact, you should keep a buffer area around your stove with no flammable materials. He also says you should keep a lid to any pot you are using nearby incase a fire needs to be covered.

Cooking causes a lot of fires, but Svoboda says the leading cause of fatal fires in the state is cigarette butts, so make sure you dispose of them properly in a container that won't melt, and keep it at least a few feet away from the side of your house.

“You want to put something in here that you can put your cigarette out in or ashes out in," Svoboda says, adding that small pebbles work well. "And you don’t want to dump it right away either, you want to make sure you dispose of your cigarettes with water to make sure they’re out.”

Just as important as prevention is planning. You want to make sure you have a second way out of your home that isn’t the front door, and you want to make sure the first time you’re using it isn’t when it means the most, so practice, practice, practice.

“When your body gets into that fight or flight mode, it’s always going to revert to what are your habits through the day," Svoboda says. "So when you practice and practice and practice, that helps create the different habit of getting out a different way.”

Svoboda says it only takes three minutes for a house to fill completely with smoke, which means every second counts.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory affairs will give residents a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector for free. Those interested should click here.

