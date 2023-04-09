Firefighters battling fire at apartment complex

x
WALKER, Mich — Walker firefighters are at the scene of a fire, police confirmed. 

Dispatch says the fire is at 910 4 Mile Road, which is an apartment complex called The Orchards at Four Mile

First responders got the call about a fire around 7:17 p.m. Sunday. They say a crew is still out there battling the fire, but there is no word on injuries or the severity of the damage yet.

It is unknown how the fire started at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    

