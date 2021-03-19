Police on the scene say there could be chemicals inside the building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters are battling a large fire at an industrial building on the southwest side of Grand Rapids.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. The industrial building is located on Phillips Ave. SW not far from Hall St. SW.

Grand Rapids police are on scene, shutting down portions of Buchanan St SW, Stevens St SW, Wallen Ave. SW, and Phillips Ave. SW.

There are several power lines in the area and our crew at the scene saw power go out to the area around 2:15 a.m. We also saw an electrical pole near the building catch fire, splintering in the process.

Fire crews and police have not identified which building caught fire, so it is unclear if it is currently occupied by a company.

Our crew at the scene says the roof of the building has sustained heavy damage.