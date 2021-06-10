Firefighters rescue baby raccoon in Macomb County

The station said once the raccoon was freed, Macomb County Animal Control checked for any injuries and none were found.

MACOMB, Mich. — Firefighters in Macomb County responded to a cute and cuddly call Tuesday that ended with the rescue of a baby raccoon.

Harrison Township Firefighters Local 1737 posted about the incident on Facebook, saying that multiple tools were used to free the little critter.

The station said once the raccoon was freed, Macomb County Animal Control checked for any injuries and none were found.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.