Firefighters respond to house fire in Fruitport twp.

According to initial reports a shed close to the house caught fire and the flames quickly spread to the house.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Firefighters responded to a fire in Fruitport Township Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m.

The fire was at a house on East Hile Road.

According to initial reports a shed close to the house caught fire and the flames quickly spread to the house.

There were also reports of powerlines down, however there is no official word on the cause of the fire or any injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.