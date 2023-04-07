Fireworks explode in crowd at Allegan July 3 Jubilee

Video shared with 13 ON YOUR SIDE shows fireworks exploding into a crowd of onlookers at the Allegan July 3 Jubilee.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Video given to 13 ON YOUR SIDE shows fireworks exploding into a crowd of people at the Allegan July 3 Jubilee Monday night.

Trinity Stone shared the video from the event where you can see multiple fireworks exploding into a crowd of onlookers. You can hear screams as children and families flee from the explosions.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to multiple law enforcement and fire departments to learn more about the accident.

The annual fireworks display began at 10:15 p.m. over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan. The incident took place sometime before 11 p.m.

This is a developing story, stick with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for more information as it becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.