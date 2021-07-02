Fireworks Superstore aims to keep customers safe this 4th of July weekend

Sparklers are among the most dangerous fireworks, and Fireworks Superstore owner Greg Johnson can suggest a safer alternative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Its the holiday with the fireworks. Here's your annual reminder to play it smart and safe.

Fireworks sales are up this year, and you're not alone if you're thinking about setting off your own fireworks display in your neighborhood somewhere in West Michigan. But safety is the name of the game, and Fireworks Superstore in Wyoming is going an extra mile to make sure you play it smart.

Store owner Greg Johnson says he's been building his inventory all year – the store is packed with 'snow cone fountains' and firecrackers. But he knows all too well that fireworks could be dangerous if they're not set off correctly. So, on every item in the store there's a QR code that links to a video to show you how to light them up!

"Take your camera and take a picture it takes you right to the website and videos, explains Johnson. "Fireworks are so much fun and they're actually very safe if you use them properly."

The experts we talked to agree that bottle rockets and sparklers are among the most dangerous of fireworks, and sparklers can cause serious burns.

Spectrum Health burn and critical care surgeon, Dr. Doug Kwazneski says he expects to see people in the emergency room this weekend.

"A sparkler is really an accelerant tied to a metal stick," says Dr. Kwazneski. "And they burn so hot at 1200 degrees that the speed at which they go down it's unbelievably hot. Be safe, you want to spend the weekend with your family, not with us. We're always happy to see you, but its better to be safe about it."

Dr. Kwazneski says a better and safer alternative to sparklers are glo sticks. Greg Johnson at the Fireworks Superstores suggests Morning Glories as an alterative.

"These are made out of wood and bamboo, so they don't burn anywhere near as hot," Greg says. "Safety is the thing, if you don't know how to use a firework, look it up on the internet, ask a salesperson, there's just little tiny tricks to make the fireworks a lot safer."

