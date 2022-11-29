First cannabis microbusiness opens in downtown Muskegon

Inside the 114-year-old manufacturing building on West Clay Avenue, the team at IndiGrow takes all their products from seed to sale.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The first cannabis microbusiness is now open in Muskegon. IndiGrow in downtown Muskegon is one of 11 licensed cannabis microbusinesses in the state of Michigan.

"IndiGrow is a totally closed loop system here," CEO and co-owner Steven Kekelik says.

"The easiest comparison we make is the liquor store versus the microbrewery," Steven says. "The liquor store, you're gonna go in, it's gonna carry all the products. Here in IndiGrow, which is our microbrewery, we only carry stuff that we make in-house.'

Cannabis microbusinesses like IndiGrow are licensed to grow 150 plants, while a commercial class A grower can grow 500 plants. From their own plants, the Indigrow team produces their flower, vapes, edibles and more.

The retail space opened two weeks ago, and they got licensed to start growing and producing this past April. Steven and Karen Kekelik created and started to plan the microbusiness two years ago.

Both say that the cannabis industry is over-saturated.

"I think there was a real bad rush to get cannabis out there. And I think that's awesome. And that's great. But I feel we've kind of lost our way in search of profit, in search of just giving strains that are the easiest to grow," Steven says.

"Here at IndiGrow, our primary focus isn't on what's easiest for us to do. It's what benefits the customer the most. And I think we've lost that, that art in cannabis. Having a caregiver as our grower, he brings that art back."

The husband and wife team also say the industry isn't very transparent right now.

"Here, we're very transparent. And [the customer is] able to know how the plant has grown, and what goes into it. And they're able to see the care that we put into it, and the timex," Karen says.

Soon, they'll start tours of the facility so customers can see the process from the grow rooms to the labs. In their classroom, they hope to connect with community partners on classes about cannabis.

"I hope that when people come into IndiGrow, they can see all the time and effort that we put into every little thing, from the sustainable packaging, to the craft cannabis, to giving back and being involved in the community," Karen says. "And I just think it's a full circle kind of thing."

IndiGrow's grand opening celebration is the first weekend of January, and they are now open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

