First domestic shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine departs Grand Rapids airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The first cargo plane carrying Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for domestic use departed from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Sunday at around 11 a.m. It held the first tens of thousands of shipments that will deliver the vaccine to locations nation-wide.

According to a release from the airport, the first doses arrived via truck from Pfizer’s headquarters in Portage at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

“This is a big day for West Michigan and a historic milestone for the world that marks the beginning of the end to the global pandemic,” said Torrance Richardson, president and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. “The Ford Airport is honored to play a key role in ensuring the vaccine gets into the hands of healthcare professionals around the country.

“Our continuing investment in infrastructure has ensured we are able to meet the demands of the aggressive delivery schedule. We train and prepare for this all year long to ensure we are ready for whatever challenges come our way.”

The Ford Airport is the closest commercial airport to Pfizer’s Kalamazoo manufacturing operations with the infrastructure needed to support the transportation process. According to the release, talks continue with four global carriers that have expressed interest in transporting the vaccine.

Watch the vaccines get loaded into the plane:

