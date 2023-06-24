The event is at Calvin University Saturday, June 23, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first ever Michigan Immigrant Youth Conference in Grand Rapids.

The conference is for immigrant youth from the ages of 15 to 36.

It’s at Calvin University starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2023.

There will be education workshops, keynote speakers sharing their success stories, and entertainment including musical performances.

Organizers say the theme of the event is hope.

“The goal for the conference was to create a space where immigrant youth will feel seen, will feel celebrated, will be educated about ways they can be able to invest in their lives and be able to set themselves up to thrive and for a better future here,” Sylvia Nyamuhungu, with the Michigan Immigrant Youth Conference, said.

Registration for the conference is preferred and can be done online but walk-ins are welcome.

