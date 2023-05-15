Teacher of the Week encourages students in the classroom and on the court

This next Teacher of the Week is touching the lives of students of all ages through her work in the classroom and in the court.

And even though she is putting in the work everyday, she still says humble about her job.

“Um… overwhelmed, not deserving because it’s my job and I love doing what I do. There’s so many amazing teachers out there,” said Ross Park Elementary School teacher, Kathy Hellman, who did not see the surprise coming.

She teaches first graders who couldn’t wait to tell her about her upcoming television appearance.

Ross Park Elementary School, principal, Joe Shaffer, said he, “I was so excited because, one, I know it’s a nomination from the community and so I know that our community recognizes our excellent teaching staff here at Ross Park. Kathy, being a great example of that.”

She tells me she’s been teaching from the very beginning.

“The oldest of six kids. So, I pretty much was teaching from day one,” said Hellman.

Her colleagues say you can’t miss her infectious energy.

“She’s a people person. She builds relationships with her students, builds relationships with her family. She’s had multiple siblings come through. So, everyone knows Mrs. Hellman,” said Principal Shaffer.

She works with the younger ones in the first part of her day.

“I just love what I do. Watching the kids grow through the year, it’s amazing,” said Hellman who was getting emotional. “It’s never dull. There’s always something new. You just have to be on your “A Game” every day.”

She’s also the high school varsity volleyball coach.

“So the kids get to see her all the way through. So, she just has a tremendous impact on the entire community,” said Shaffer

Hellman told 13 ON YOU SIDE, “When you come to school, it’s not a job. It’s a family.”

The principal added that this was an honor for the entire district, saying, “When we get this recognition, it just is another positive light in the community that says we’re really doing our best job, we’re working hard and we’re having impact on our students.”

“Just saying thank you to a teacher means the world to a teacher because you don’t know in the moment,” said Hellman fighting back tears. “I appreciate it and my students are awesome. So, thank you for this award and opportunity.

