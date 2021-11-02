First group of high school students earn Associate degrees through Kent ISD’s Launch U program

Launch U allows students grades 10-12 to simultaneously take classes at their regular high schools for a portion of the day and college classes at Kent ISD.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first cohort of students enrolled in Kent ISD’s Launch U program will soon be earning Associate degrees, along with their high school diplomas.

The students each studied Mechanical Design at Grand Rapids Community College, and all the classes were free.

“We are so proud of these students, the first to earn a college degree while earning their high school diploma through Launch U,” said Ron Koehler, superintendent of Kent ISD.

“This program gives students a jump start on their career with zero debt and can launch them into a good paying job or prepare them for higher learning as soon as they graduate. We hope more students will take advantage of this free program in the future.”

Launch U allows students grades 10-12 to simultaneously take classes at their regular high schools for a portion of the day and college classes at Kent ISD; college courses are taught at Kent ISD by GRCC instructors. In their 13th year, the students attend GRCC full time to complete the program.

Students can choose to earn an Associate degree in Mechanical Design, a General Associate Degree or a degree for a Computer Support Specialist.

To be eligible for Launch U, students must:

· Be a current 9th grade student in a public or charter school in Kent County

· Have a cumulative 9th grade GPA of 2.5 or higher

· Having a cumulative 8th grade GPA of 2.5 or higher is preferred but not required

More information on the Launch U program can be found here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.