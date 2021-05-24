First Lady Jill Biden to visit Grand Rapids Community College

The first lady is drawing attention to the partnerships between federal retail pharmacies and community colleges.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, May 27 Jill Biden will travel to Grand Rapids to highlight Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC).

The first lady is drawing attention to the partnerships between federal retail pharmacies and community colleges. She will visit the vaccination clinic on GRCC's campus. Biden will also make a similar trip to the Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri.

Biden is a former English and writing instructor at Delaware Technical & Community College and a proponent for the idea of free community college in U.S.

The exact times for the visits have not been released.

