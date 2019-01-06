GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Add them all up, and golfers have played over 3,000 holes at Stormy Creek and a pair of other Grand Rapids golf courses since Tuesday--and there are still more rounds scheduled through the end of June.

It is a marathon to help First Tee of West Michigan teach children some of the core values of golf and of life.



Along with how to read a put, First Tee teaches students sportsmanship, honesty, integrity and respect. Through July 1, golfers will play as many holes as they can on 9 area courses to help raise money for First Tee.

“Kids start at the player level where we introduce our nine core values,” explains program director Taylor Haudek. “Respect, reliability, honesty integrity and really introduce the basics of the golf swing.”

“It has been absolutely life changing,” says 16-year-old First Tee player Sierra Berlin. “Confidence is one of the First Tee core values and I have definitely gained it.”

First Tee helps hundreds of children learn golf and life lessons age 7 through high school graduation in Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa Counties.

“I’ve been in the First Tee program since I was 8,” says golfer Isabelle Babinski. “It helps a lot with life skills like how to more kind to others.”

First Tee offers scholarships for to any student receiving a free or reduced-price lunch at school. To support the program, visit their website.

“It is way more than golf,” says parent Greg Babinski. “It is more about morals, gamesmanship and how they carry themselves on the golf course and off the golf course.”

