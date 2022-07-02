First time protest organizer hopes others take action like she did

Elise Misner never thought of herself as political until the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe V Wade. Organizing then felt like her only choice to express rage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protests have continued around the state after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade. Multiple rallies took to the streets in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, one of which was put on by a first time organizer.

Elise Misner said she wasn't a 'political person' a few months ago, but the leaked draft of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe V Wade changed that.

"I really got into it when it was speculated to be overturned, I was posting stuff," Misner said. "When it got overturned I blew up. I was raging for days just angry."

She said she was at her wits end, unsure of what to do. She got in touch with the City of Grand Rapids for a permit and created a Facebook event hoping others would see it and join in.

More than 200 people marked their interest, and on Saturday afternoon at Rosa Parks Circle, dozens came out to support her pro-choice protest.

"Seeing all these people start to show up I'm getting excited, I'm nervous to talk cause I’m not a very good public speaker," Misner said. She stood in front of the crowd with a megaphone for a few minutes before they marched the streets with chants and signs.

"I’m excited to be with all these women who have the same views as me and want the same views as me," she said. "I kind of just realized this was important enough to me that I can get over everything just because I want there to be a change, I don’t want to bring a kid into the world and have them not have rights."

Misner is unsure if she'll plan another protest, but hopes people will follow in her footsteps to take action. She plans to attend other demonstrations in the future.

