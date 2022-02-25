West Catholic High School cancels fish fry for first time in 13 years

Shortages of all kinds, congested ports, and inflation have canceled at least one fish fry in West Michigan this year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are getting close to the Catholic season of Lent. However, a coinciding West Michigan tradition is at risk because of supply chain issues.

Shortages of all kinds, congested ports and inflation have canceled at least one fish fry in West Michigan this year.

Fish fry Fridays and Lent go hand in hand. Unfortunately, the supply chain issues have caused some seafood prices to rise almost 50% to 60% over the last year.

And it’s not just fish in short supply, but also the dipping sauces and Styrofoam plates used at the events.

For the first time in 13 years, the fish fry at West Catholic High School is canceled.

Normally, the fundraising event would serve up to 1,400 people every Friday of Lent.

The school, which usually places their fish order during the summer when the quantity is guaranteed and the pricing is lowest, discovered that there was no fish.

“We could not place an order, and towards the end of December right before Christmas, the fish fry crew that has been just amazing over the last 13 years, let us know that they still could not place the fish order not to say there wouldn't be fish at the last moment. But this quantity that we needed was not available," Cynthia Kneibel, president & CEO of West Catholic High School, said.

West Catholic had the option of ordering a higher-grade fish but school officials say if they did that then they would have also had to raise the price of the fish fry plates from $12 to $18.

All of the funds raised during the fish fry go toward purchasing supplies for the athletic department

The school is hoping to make up that deficit during a golf outing in June.

While West Catholic’s fish fry is canceled there are others still happening around West Michigan and school officials hope you will support them.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.