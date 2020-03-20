As we told you last week, we're on a mission to find the best fish fry in West Michigan. Hundreds of votes were cast and we made it to the Fishy Four!

Defending 2019 champion St. James Montague has once again won the Lakeshore region and continues its quest to defend their fishy title.

In Kent County, we had our first tie! American Legion 47 and St. John Vianney had the same number of votes, and after a coin flip tiebreaker, the winner is...American Legion 47!

In the Grand Rapids region, St. Isidore won the title over West Catholic High School.

And in the Best of the Rest regional, Christ the King in Howard City has advanced to the Fishy Four.

If you don't see your fish fry listed, you can help us build up our fish fry map.

Here's a look at the updated bracket:

13 On Your Side Fish Fry Frenzy 2020 - Fishy Four

13 On Your Side

Below, you can vote for your favorite fish fry in the Fishy Four! You can only vote once. You have until Thursday, March 19 at 11:59 p.m. to do so. We will announce who is moving on to the Championship Round on the Friday, March 27 edition of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

