Man found dead at Fish Ladder Park, Grand Rapids Police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Detectives are looking into the death of a man who was found at Fish Ladder Park Monday evening.

GRPD said the body of the man was discovered around 11:45 p.m. at 600 Front Avenue NW.

It wasn't clear how he died, so the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help detectives, you're asked to call 616-456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345/www.silentobserver.org.

