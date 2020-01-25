ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office helped pull a fisherman to safety after he fell through the ice on Twin Lakes in Alamo Township.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a report of a man that broke through the ice. Several people were ice fishing on Twin Lakes and called 911 when the man fell through the ice.

The 42-year-old Kalamazoo man was able to keep his head above water while fire department personnel prepped to pull him out by putting on their wet suits and waiting for the rescue boat to be launched.

During that time, the man was able to make it back onto the ice, but he fell back in because it was not thick enough to be on.

Once first responders made it out to the middle of the lake, they were able to get to man out of the water and onto the rescue boat. He was brought to shore and brought to the hospital.

