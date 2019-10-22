GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two fisherman were pulled from the Grand River Tuesday, Oct. 22 after their boat flipped over near the 6th Street dam.

Grand Rapids Police said the two who were rescued were expected to be OK and that no suffered any serious injuries.

Right now the river is running faster due to the recent rain and overall high water levels. October is peak season for salmon fishing on the Grand River.

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.