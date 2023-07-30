Five rescued from boat fire at Pictured Rocks

The Coast Guard Station in Marquette Michigan was conducting a routine safety patrol near Pictured Rocks. During their patrol they noticed smoke coming from a boat.

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Saturday morning around 10:55 a.m. the Coast Guard Station in Marquette Michigan was conducting a routine safety patrol near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. During their patrol they noticed smoke coming from a 30' Cabin Cruiser.

The Coast Guard crew immediately went to the vessel to assist and found the Cruiser had an engine fire. The crew gave them a fire extinguisher to attempt to put the fire out, which failed.

The fire continued to quickly spread, and so the Coast Guard crew evacuated everyone aboard the burning vessel, after which the vessel became completely engulfed in flames.

All five adults aboard the vessel were evacuated safely with no injuries and brought to Cinder Pond Marina.

Pollution Responders from Sector Sault Ste Marie went to look at the scene Sunday morning and said all the diesel fuel aboard the boat had burned in the fire and there was no pollution threat.

The Marquette Coast Guard station said a commercial salvage company was contacted to remove the wreckage on Monday.

