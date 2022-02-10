Gov. Whitmer lowers flags in honor of Flint police captain who died in the line of duty

Before his time in law enforcement, Birnie served in the Marines during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

FLINT, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, Feb. 11, to honor the life and service of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag honors will coincide with his funeral service, according to the state.

Birnie served with the Flint Police Department for 26 years. According to the department, Birnie died on Feb. 4 as a result of a traffic crash while on duty.

“I want to offer my condolences to Captain Collin Birnie’s family, friends, and fellow officers. The state of Michigan is grateful for his decades of service and bravery,” Whitmer said.

“As we honor Captain Birnie’s service to the Flint community, my heart goes out to all those who knew him. We will work together to honor his legacy by continuing to have our law enforcement officers’ backs and making investments to protect public safety.”

In a Facebook post, Flint PD says Birnie served as the Patrol Bureau Commander, the Bomb Squad Commander, Tactical Team Commander, Lead Firearms Instructor and more. Before his time in law enforcement, he served in the Marines during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

Flags will be lowered within the State Capitol Complex. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

A memorial service will be held for Birnie on Friday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. The service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 711 S. Saginaw in downtown Flint.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, Feb. 12.

