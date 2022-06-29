x
American flag stolen from Chevy dealership in Holland

Dealership staff have ordered a replacement that they hope to have up by the Fourth of July.
Credit: Robert Denooyer Chevrolet

HOLLAND, Michigan — When employees of Robert Denooyer Chevrolet arrived at work Monday morning, they noticed something was missing.

Their giant American flag that typically flies over 8th Street was stolen around 2 a.m. Monday. 

"We are proud of the flag we fly and the country it represents, and have ordered a replacement," dealership staff wrote on Facebook.

Management hope to have another flag flying again by the Fourth of July.

If you have any information on the flag theft, call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000.

    

