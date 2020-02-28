WYOMING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Friday, February 28, 2020 to honor the service of Army Sergeant 1st Class Raymond Haley and coincide with his funeral.

Sergeant 1st Class Raymond Haley was born and raised in Wyoming, Michigan. He joined the United States Army in 2004.

Haley was stationed with the 101st Special Troops Battalion, 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade "Lifeliners" at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Haley had served for 16 years when he died in a single vehicle accident on February 20, 2020 at the age of 38 years old.

His remains were flown to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids on Thursday, February 27. A funeral service will be held before he is laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan on Friday, February 28.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.