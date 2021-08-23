'Flames were shooting through the roof' | South Haven home damaged after Sunday fire

No residents were home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A home in South Haven Township received “extensive damage” after a fire Sunday night, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES)

The fire happened around 8:55 p.m. at a house along M-140 south of Country Road 380. SHAES said the fire was reported by a passerby.

When firefighters arrived, SHAES said “flames were shooting through the roof.” No residents were home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

