Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing in North Carolina due to fumes, odor

A flight that was going from Norfolk to Orlando made an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina, on October 23, due to reports of a fume and odor event.

According to Raleigh Durham International Airport, Frontier Flight 1159 contacted them around 5:45 p.m. and said that they would need to divert the plane and land.

When the plane landed, RDU Fire Rescue, which is the airport's fire department, and other local emergency partners responded to the airfield. 102 passengers and crewmembers were evacuated.

Once they were on the ground, passengers and crew were medically cleared, except for one passenger, who was transported to WakeMed Health in Raleigh.

The Terminal 2 Ramp at the airport was closed until 7:20 p.m., but other airport operations were not interrupted.

As a result of the ramp closure, 16 arrival flights were unable to access their gates for at least an hour.

Upon investigation, there was no indication that there had been a fire on board the plane, and no injuries were reported.