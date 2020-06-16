Flint prosecutor limits some cases linked to police stops

Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton says the tactic can lead to a gun or drug charge.

DETROIT — A Flint-area prosecutor says his office will no longer authorize criminal charges in cases that begin with a police officer stopping someone for simply walking in the street.

Leyton says it's used more in urban areas where minorities live instead of suburban communities.

The prosecutor calls it unfair and “likely unconstitutional.”

Leyton says the new policy in Genesee County comes while officials across the U.S. talk about how minorities have been treated in the justice system since the death of George Floyd.

