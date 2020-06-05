FLINT, Mich. — The U.S. Marshals Service along with the Michigan State Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a father and son who are suspected in killing a security guard at a Flint Family Dollar.

The murder is alleged to have stemmed from an argument after the security guard told a customer she was required to wear a face mask. It is alleged that the store patron contacted her husband and son, who then went to the store and murdered the security guard.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and an additional $2,500 is being offered for Larry Teague, 44.

The security guard, Calvin James Munerlyn, was 43 years old. He died Friday evening at Hurley Medical Center.

Police say Calvin Munerlyn was shot and killed during an argument over the face mask policy at Family Dollar, where he was working as a security guard.

ABC 12

Sharmel Teague was arraigned Tuesday on first-degree premeditated murder and firearms charges. Larry Teague and Bishop are wanted on murder and weapons charges.

“This senseless act o of violence, and the loss of human life over someone doing their job is despicable. The United States Marshals Service, and the Michigan State Police will bring these two to justice and they will answer for their crimes,” said Mark Jankowski, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Ramonyea Bishop or Larry Teague, contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip line at 866-865-TIPS(8477) or text a tip to https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/ or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

