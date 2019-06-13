FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Prosecutors say they're dismissing all criminal charges against eight people in the Flint water scandal and starting the investigation over again.

The eight people include former Michigan health director Nick Lyon. He was accused of failing to timely inform the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease when Flint was using improperly treated water from the Flint River in 2014 and 2015.

The outbreak occurred at the same time that the city's water system was contaminated with lead.

Lyon was the highest-ranking official to be charged in the investigation.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after learning of the Flint prosecution team's dismissal of Flint criminal cases without prejudice:

“The depth and breadth of concern for a fair and just prosecution and justice for the people of Flint is precisely why I appointed and entrusted Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy to lead the Flint criminal cases. I trust them and if this step is necessary for them to do a comprehensive and complete investigation. I am in absolute support.

“I want to remind the people of Flint that justice delayed is not always justice denied and a fearless and dedicated team of career prosecutors and investigators are hard at work to ensure those who harmed you are held accountable.”

In a statement, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy made mention that the prior investigation may have politically motivated:

“We understand this decision will not bring immediate remedy or relief to the citizens of Flint, who remain victims of one of the worst man-made environmental disasters in United States history. However, we recognize the only acceptable remedy is the vigorous pursuit of justice, which demands an uncompromising investigation of the Flint Water Crisis and professional prosecution of all those criminally culpable. Accordingly, our team will move forward unrestrained by political motivations, prior tactics, or opportunities for financial gain.”

