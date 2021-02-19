Flint water defendants oppose 4-month delay in proceedings

Lawyers said Thursday that the delay will hurt the defendants

FLINT, Mich. — Attorneys for former Gov. Rick Snyder and eight others facing charges in the Flint water crisis are seeking to speed the production of evidence after a judge said he needs at least four months to inspect grand jury records.

The lawyers said Thursday that the delay will hurt the defendants, who “are left to languish under the specter of reputation-destroying criminal charges with virtually no avenue to challenge or assess the allegations.”

Genesee County Chief Circuit Judge Duncan Beagle has issued an order governing how he will review and release grand jury testimony and set a status hearing for June 14.

