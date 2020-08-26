x
Judge: Feds can be sued for failures in Flint water crisis

The federal government argued that Michigan was the lead regulator and bears any responsibility.
FILE - In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Michigan will close the last four locations where Flint residents have been getting free bottled water, filters, replacement cartridges and testing kits because the city's water quality has been below federal action levels for lead for nearly two years. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

FLINT, Mich. — A judge says the federal government can be sued for negligence in the Flint water crisis. 

Federal Judge Judith Levy says regulators failed to timely act as good Samaritans and blow the whistle on lead in the water supply. 

The decision comes days after the state of Michigan said it’s willing to pay $600 million to settle lawsuits by Flint residents over disastrous decisions by Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration. 

But the judge noted that the Environmental Protection Agency responded to complaints about the water and provided expertise to the state and Flint. 

