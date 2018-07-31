FLINT — A Michigan mother is suing the city of Flint after a school resource officer handcuffed her 7-year-old son for about an hour during an afterschool program.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of Chrystal McCadden and her son.

The lawsuit says the boy suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The suit alleges he was handcuffed after kicking a cart during an afterschool program in 2015.

McCadden was called to the school, where the officer told her the key to the handcuffs was being brought to the building by another officer.

The lawsuit also names Flint's police chief, the officer and the chamber of commerce that administered the afterschool program.

A city spokeswoman says Flint doesn't comment on pending litigation. The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from the chamber.

