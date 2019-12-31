SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. — A 50-year-old mid-Michigan man has been arraigned in the slaying of a man who last was seen on Christmas Eve. 

Mark Latunski appeared via video Monday in 66th District Court in Corunna on murder and mutilation of a body charges. 

Family members reported 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek missing when he didn’t show up for Christmas Day breakfast. 

Flint area parents remember son allegedly killed by man he met on dating app

Bacon’s roommate told MLive.com that Bacon was going to see a man he had met on a dating app. Bacon’s body was found Saturday in a home in Bennington Township, about 80 miles northwest of Detroit. 

Latunski was being held without bond and was to receive a court-appointed attorney. 

Bacon worked as a hairstylist and was a student.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.