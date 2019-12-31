SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. — A 50-year-old mid-Michigan man has been arraigned in the slaying of a man who last was seen on Christmas Eve.
Mark Latunski appeared via video Monday in 66th District Court in Corunna on murder and mutilation of a body charges.
Family members reported 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek missing when he didn’t show up for Christmas Day breakfast.
Bacon’s roommate told MLive.com that Bacon was going to see a man he had met on a dating app. Bacon’s body was found Saturday in a home in Bennington Township, about 80 miles northwest of Detroit.
Latunski was being held without bond and was to receive a court-appointed attorney.
Bacon worked as a hairstylist and was a student.
