FLINT, Mich. — The stepfather and stepson accused in the death of Calvin Munerlyn at a Family Dollar store in Flint have been taken into police custody.

Police arrested 44-year-old Larry Teague and 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop one week after the incident. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from an argument over wearing a mask inside the store.

Ramonyea Bishop was captured Friday afternoon in Bay City, while Larry Teague was caught Thursday near a motel in Houston, Texas; Larry Teague is being extradited back to Michigan

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said two people allegedly rented a vehicle in Flint, drove Larry Teague to Texas and bought him clothes at a Walmart.

Ramonyea Bishop faces three felonies including first degree premeditated murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Larry Teague is charged with first degree premeditated murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, along with violation of the Governor's Executive order concerning COVID-19.

On Tuesday Sharmel Teague, Ramonyea's mother and Larry's wife, was arraigned on charges of first first degree premeditated murder. She remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail. Her next court date is set for May 14.

Friday morning prosecutor Leyton charged two others he suspects assisted Larry Teague in escaping after the alleged shooting. Laura Ann Mitchell and Terrence Devon Findley, were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, harboring a felon, accessory after the fact. Mitchell was also charged with lying to a police officer.

Thursday Leyton also charged Brya Shatonia Bishop, who is Ramonyea's sister, with three felonies including tampering with evidence and lying to police. She too remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail.

