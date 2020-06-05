FLINT, Mich. — A 45-year-old Michigan woman has appeared in court in the fatal shooting of a store security guard who refused to allow her daughter inside because she wasn’t wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.
The Genesee County prosecutor’s office says Sharmel Teague was arraigned via video Tuesday in district court.
Teague, her 44-year-old husband, Larry Teague, and her 23-year-old son, Ramonyea Bishop, face first-degree premeditated murder charges in Friday’s killing of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn at a Family Dollar near downtown Flint.
Larry Teague and Bishop have yet to be arrested and are believed to be on the run.
