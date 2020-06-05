FLINT, Mich. — A 45-year-old Michigan woman has appeared in court in the fatal shooting of a store security guard who refused to allow her daughter inside because she wasn’t wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.

The Genesee County prosecutor’s office says Sharmel Teague was arraigned via video Tuesday in district court.

Teague, her 44-year-old husband, Larry Teague, and her 23-year-old son, Ramonyea Bishop, face first-degree premeditated murder charges in Friday’s killing of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn at a Family Dollar near downtown Flint.

Larry Teague and Bishop have yet to be arrested and are believed to be on the run.

Pete Tedford, cousin, of Calvin Munerlyn, and Dorothy Nelson, sister of Munerlyn, hold each other closely outside a Family Dollar store Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Flint, Mich. Munerlyn was shot and killed Friday at the store He'd worked at the store as a security guard for a little more than one year. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

