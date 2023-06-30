Flipped boats, trees in homes following Thursday's severe storms

Kent County's Bostwick Lake area was particularly hard-hit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — West Michigan residents spent the beginning of their holiday weekend cleaning-up the aftermath of severe storms that swept the region Thursday evening.

Particularly hard-hit, Kent County residents living along the shores of Bostwick Lake awoke to significant damage.

Some 11 houses in that area sustained damage, the Cannon Township Fire Department related, though there were no or few injuries.

In one case, a waterfront home was cut nearly in half by a falling tree.

Just off the beach behind it, a neighbor's boat had overturned, taking the lift with it.

Downed power lines, officials said, also posed an issue, complicating the recovery effort, which was ongoing Friday afternoon.

The storm knocked power out for thousands of West Michiganders overnight. It was expected to be restored by the end of Friday, according to Consumers Energy.

For a live look at power outages and restoration times, click here.

Localized flooding was also an issue. Some areas received as much as four inches of rain within a few hours, prompting flood warnings in Newaygo and Mecosta counties. This comes after a historically dry period throughout West Michigan.

A Croton Township Cemetery was forced to close to the public, officials said, given the damage it sustained. Its grounds, littered with splintered tree limbs, leaves and debris Friday afternoon.

While thunderstorms appear to be in the forecast for Saturday, they are not expected to be severe. Click here to see the full forecast.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.