IONIA, Mich. — No school Monday, Feb. 4 for Ionia Public Schools, thanks to flooding at the middle school.

The district superintendent confirms to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the entire district was forced to cancel classes after a cold water line broke sometime over the weekend. Nearly 5 feet of water flooded the boiler room. Superintendent Ron Wilson believes this has to do with the cold weather and the thaw.

The power was shut off earlier in the morning. As of Noon on Monday, the boiler room was pumped out. The school is hoping to have the two boilers up and running today.

The boiler room at Ionia Middle School was flooded Monday, Feb. 4. Crews worked to get the room pumped out and the boilers up and running.

Flooding at Ionia Middle School, Monday Feb. 4.

Wilson says the district has to meet a 75% threshold for attendance in order for the day to count. The middle school has 750-800 students. Without those students in attendance, the district would not meet the requirement to count the school day.

Ionia Public Schools have used 10 of the 6 allotted closing days. The superintendent says this is at least the second day students will have to make up, but only if they get approved for three more days by the state.

Wilson hopes students can return to class Tuesday.

