Flowers blooming, business booming for local florists

The pandemic has made many people excited to get out in their yards and gardens.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Flowers are blooming and business is booming for businesses in the flower industry. On average, Mother's Day, which is Sunday, May 9, brings in about $2 billion in sales each year.

Local florists and greenhouses are looking forward to that high volume, especially while operating in the midst of a pandemic.

Katey Romence is the owner of Romence Gardens and Greenhouses in Grand Rapids. She says they have been working hard to meet their customers' needs.

"Mother's Day is almost here and is the kickoff of the flower season. Here in Michigan, it's when the weather starts getting warmer and we all just start thinking of being outside and being in our yards. So, yeah, it's just kind of that starting point for a great growing season," she said.

Most people use the holiday, which typically arrives in late-Spring, as an indicator of when it is safe to plant and avoid frost. Romence says that is typically true, but warns that Michigan weather is known for surprises.

"Yeah, we definitely have had a couple of cool nights," she said. "So, you do want to be a little careful. When you come in, make sure you ask which things we feel are safe versus some of the stuff that we might have you hold off on for a little bit.

"But, again with hanging baskets and things like that, it's a great time to gift them to someone because they can always tuck them in the house, it's super easy. We can also have these delivered to people, which is really nice too, if you're not leaving the house."

Romence says the pandemic has made many people excited to get out in their yards and gardens. She says her employees are equally excited to see the bump in business.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.