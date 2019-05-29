WALKER, Mich. —

The warmer weather brings taller grass and growing greenery. And visibility turning onto 3 Mile Road, coming off the I-96 Alpine Avenue exit, can be a little tricky.

That might be the case at other intersections, as the Kent County Road Commission is working to get areas mowed this spring.

Jerry Byrne, the director of maintenance for the Kent County Road Commission, says it's a safe intersection as long as people stop, and slowly pull ahead to see beyond the grass.

“We have 2,000 miles of our own that Kent County is responsible for, and we have over 1,100 lane miles of state highways that we have to maintain,” Byrne said.

One of the City of Walker's mowers took care of the intersection shortly after 13 On Your Side spoke with Byrne.

There’s a method behind the mowing, which started for the warm season about a week ago -- with the first pass-by finishing around the Fourth of July.

“It’s similar to snow removal, we're going to try to mow the busier roads first," Byrne said. "If there's a lower volume one as they're driving by, they’re going to mow it.’

The recent rain does make it more difficult to get to the grass.

“Normally if it's a little drier, then they can mow maybe two or three widths wide to get more visibility," Byrne said. "We've told them 'don't get off the road where you're going to get stuck,' so it's going to be a slower process than most years just because the amount of rain.”

Byrne isn’t aware of any complaints about this intersection recently, but there have been in the past.

“Number one, the volume both coming off the state trunkline and 3 Mile, pretty busy, so typically you'd expect more complaints where we have more traffic,” Byrne said.

