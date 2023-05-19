Food Truck Fridays are back at Riverside Park

Friday May 19th marks the beginning of the 7th annual Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids! Here's what's new for 2023!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Longer nights, warmer days, and the smells of fresh and delicious food wafting from Riverside Park! These are the things that mark summer in Grand Rapids, and the food trucks that provide it each Friday are back.

That's right, the 7th season for Food Truck Fridays begins on Friday May 19, and there's plenty both familiar and new to take in! Starting with expanded hours, now open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday for the next 16 weeks!

They are also partnering with 4 different non-profits from the community to sponsor the new weekly beer tent. In addition, the first 4 weeks will have craft cocktails provided from the Churchill Mobile Bar.

Along with the food and drinks, some shopping options will be around this year. Up to 20 local merchant vendors will be joining the fun for 2023.

Each week averages around 20 food trucks, so make sure to come out and enjoy the great weather and the awesome food!

