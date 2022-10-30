Spartan, Wolverine fans unite at bars across West Michigan on rivalry game night

Peppino's in Downtown Grand Rapids says the big game is one of many "good-for-business" nights every year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For some, the Michigan and Michigan State Football game rivals other special days like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve.

People like Michigan State fans Austin Rakstaw and Dave Leese are in the holiday spirit.

"The Michigan and Michigan State game, it's like a holiday in the state, growing up here in the state, you already know that," said Rakstraw.

Saturday night was the first time Rakstraw and Leese met, in line getting into Peppino's in Downtown Grand Rapids.

Rakstraw says sports in general can unite anybody.

"You either have Michigan State or Michigan that you just grow up cheering for, and whatever differences you got, it's something that brings you together," said Rakstraw.

Peppino's bar manager Brian Walker says the annual rivalry game is one of the many "good-for-business" nights West Michigan restaurants see every year.

"They definitely bring in the people. We love it when the people show up, they're excited to be here, and they just want to watch their sports," said Walker. "We also try and create a comfortable setting for them to be in."

Michigan fan Josh Daniels and his party of 12 went downtown to cheer alongside MSU and U of M fans alike. He was just happy to be around other spectators.

"It's just great to be celebrating a Michigan victory with our buddies and our friends," said Daniels.

